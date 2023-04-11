On Friday the LSU womens team defeated Missispi State with a final score of 6-1. Following the win of the doubles point, five out of the six singles matches were won by LSU.

Kylie Collins and Anastasiya Komar defeated Emma Antonaki Dharani Niroshan 6-3. Missisipi State players Gia Cohen and Maddie Bemisderfer defeated Noor Carrington and Safiya Carrington 6-3. The senior and freshman duo Nina Geissler and Nikita Vishwase defeated Sydney Hrehor and Alexandra Mikhailuk 6-4.

The singles play started off very strong with Komar defeating Emma Antonaki on court one 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, at court No. 2 Collins beat Gia Cohen in three long sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. At the three spot, S. Carrington defeated Dharani Niroshan 6-2, 6-4. The only loss of the day went to Geissler as she fell to Alexandra Mikhailuk 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (12-10), on No. 5 Nikita Vishwase wins against Maria Rizzolo 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 and at No. 6 Mia Rabinowitz beats Emily Surcey 7-5, 6-3.

Following the win on Friday, the Tigers prepared for their final home match which honored the seniors and graduate student Rabinowitz. The seniors honored were Safiya Carrington, Geissler and Maggie Cubitt.

Former LSU tennis star Neal Skupski's journey from Baton Rouge to Wimbledon LSU has been the birthplace for many talented athletes for their collegiate careers, but more than a few go relatively unnoticed by LSU fans.

After graduation Geissler, Carrington and Cubitt plan to use their final year of eligibility at different schools to attend graduate school and play tennis. Cubitt plans to attend and play for the College of Charleston. Geissler signed to play her last year at the University of Oregon.

Starting off senior day, LSU won the doubles point. The wins went to the Carrington sisters Noor and Safiya 6-4 vs. Anaelle Leclercq and Rachel Krzyza. The other win of the day went to No. 7 ranked duo Collins and Komar. At No. 3 doubles Geissler and Vishwase fell to Ludmila Kareisova Emma Kette 6-2.

The last home match was a success for Geissler, defeating Ole Miss' Krzyzak in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. On court three S. Carrington lost to Lillian Gabrielsen in a three set battle 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Rabinowitz also fell to Reka Zadori 6-0, 6-1.

Komar defeated #69 Ludmila Kareisova 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 and Collins defeated Leclercq 6-0, 6-4. Finally, Vishwase won against Emma Kette in a third set tiebreak 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4).

LSU will be back in action Friday, April 14, as the Tigers will compete at Vanderbilt.