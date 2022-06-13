Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... Monday and Tuesday, southwesterly winds will continue to transport Saharan dust across Louisiana. In addition, a ridge of high pressure aloft will limit atmospheric mixing each day. These conditions will result in Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels due to particles statewide on both days. Wednesday, winds are expected to become more south-southeasterly, pushing the highest concentrations of dust west of Louisiana. However, lingering dust moving in from the northern Gulf will keep AQI levels high-Moderate across the Bayou State. The Air Quality Index indicates that particles will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion. More information about current air quality is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.