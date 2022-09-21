On Sept. 16-18 the LSU women’s tennis team competed at the three-day Wahoowa Invitational.
The Wahoowa Invitational took place at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the three day tournament, the Tigers racked up seven wins. Five of the wins were in singles and two were doubles wins. This left LSU with a record of 7-26. This was LSU’s first competition with new Head Coach Taylor Fogleman and assistant coach Chris Simpson leading them.
Day one was LSU’s most successful day. Tigers Anastasiya Komar, Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz got the singles wins against North Carolina State players. Komar got her first collegiate win only losing three games defeating Gina Dittmann (6-1, 6-2). Geissler came back strong, not giving up a game after losing the first set to Sophie Abrams with a final score of 3-6, 6-0, 10-4. Rabinowitz defeated Nell Miller (6-3, 2-6, 10-7). Komar and Safiya Carrinfton got the only doubles win of the day (6-2) defeating Miller and Amelia Rajecki.
Day two didn’t go as well as the first day. The only win of the day went to doubles team Maggie Cubitt and Geissler (7-5) against Dittmann and Abrams. At 5-5, seniors Cubitt and Geissler managed to work together to clinch the win.
On the final day, LSU had no success in doubles but did win two out of the seven singles matches against host team, Virginia. Komar and freshman Noor Carrington scored wins, but doubles team Cubitt and Geissler had a close loss to No. 26 ranked Natasha Subhash and Elaine Chervinsky (7-5). Komar battled hard to defeat Sara Ziodato (1-6 6-4 11-9). Carrington also got her first collegiate win in straight sets against Nicole Kiefer (6-4, 7-5).
Komar had the most success for LSU at the Wahoowa Invitational. Having won three out of the seven matches LSU won, she contributed to almost half of the wins. After sitting out last season due to an injury Komar made her debut tournament as a Tiger a very successful one.
Overall, LSU did not have much success at the invitational but competed well. The next event for the Tigers will be the ITA All American Championships on Oct. 1 in Cary, North Carolina.