Last weekend, the LSU women’s tennis team won its home opener, sweeping UL-Monroe in doubleheader.
The Tigers started their double header day at Jan. 22 by taking the doubles point. Graduate student Mia Rabinowitz and senior Nina Geissler won the first doubles match 6-2 against Mackenzie King and Angela del Campo. Following that a quick win at the No. 1 spot from Nikita Vishwase and Anastasiya Komar against Alice Klinteby and Alessandra Anghel 6-2.
Freshman Vishwase was the first to win a singles match. Playing the fifth position, Vishwase took down Tamra Bachmannonly losing only a single game 6-0 6-1. Shortly after, Rabinowitz won, not giving up a single game against Mackenzie King at the 6th spot 6-0, 6-0. Lastly, senior Safiya Carrington got the last win 6-1, 6-1 giving LSU the overall win for the morning matches with a total score of 4-0.
In the afternoon, LSU played another round against ULM making a few changes to the the lineup. LSU managed to get the doubles point again against ULM giving a 1-0 lead. Vishwase and Komar won against Oleksandra Balaba and Anghel. Carrington partnered with Maggie Cubitt won their doubles 6-0 against Alice Klinteby and Tamara Bachmann at the No. 2 spot after not being able to finish their doubles during the morning match.
In singles, Komar played on the No. 1 spot in the morning and afternoon after winning the ITA Regionals singles and doubles in the fall. This is Komar’s first time competing in the spring after recovering from an injury her freshman season. Not being able to finish the first singles, Komar got a singles point defeating Oleksandra Balaba 6-2, 6-3.
Carrington and Rabinowitz had a total of two singles wins each. At the No. 2 spot Carrington defeated Alessandra Anghel 6-2, 6-2. Playing at No. 5 instead of No. 6 for this match, Rabinowitz won against Mackenzie King 6-1, 6-0. This concluded the matches for the day giving LSU the win 4-0
LSU will be back in action this weekend, competing against Harvard University at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at the LSU Tennis Complex.