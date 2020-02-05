As National Signing Day concludes, LSU finished with it’s highest-rated class in over 10 years as they finished fourth nationally (300.54).
Coming into the day, LSU had six spots remaining and three commitments that were expected to sign, leaving three spots left. The Tigers were hopeful that they would pick up one or two guys, but that was not the case.
“We’re excited about our three signeees today,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “We feel this is one of the top classes we’ve signed since I’ve been here. We've found three great fits here at LSU.”
Mississippi receiver Alex Adams was the first of the LSU commits to sign his letter of intent. Adams joins a 2020 class at LSU that also includes two more wide receiver signees in Louisiana five-star Kayshon Boutte and four-star Koy Moore.
“He (Adams) ran a 4.45 handheld 40 at LSU’s camp. Big, strong wide receiver. If he doesn’t play receiver, he could be a great safety for LSU,” Orgeron said when speaking on Adams.
Mississippi defensive lineman Mckinnley Jackson was among the group of targets that LSU was hoping to sign, but the four-star prospect ended up signing with Texas A&M, which left one big announcement on the day: Jordan Burch.
The Tigers were very hopeful going into the day about Burch after he spent the weekend in Baton Rouge just a week ago, but he ultimately decided to stick with his commit to South Carolina.
Four-star running back Kevontre Bradford was the second of three commits to make it official with the Tigers as he signed his letter of intent. Bradford is the No. 129 player in the country, per 247Sports Composite, and joins a running back trio comprised of Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry.
“He was a need position,” Orergon emphasized when speaking on Bradford. “We feel he’s going to be a great football player for us.”
Dwight McGlothern was the last of three commits expected to sign with the Tigers. The four-star prospect and Texas native joins five-star Elias Ricks at corner. McGlothern had 15 interceptions and 34 touchdowns in high school at Klein Oak. He looks to be a great late-addition to this 2020 recruiting class.
With the three remaining spots left, Orgeron and company are planning to prioritize three positions: Offensive linemen, linebacker and best player available.