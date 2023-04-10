Monday night, former LSU star Alexis Morris was drafted by the Connecticut Sun with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
Morris, a fifth-year senior from Beaumont, Texas, averaged 15.4 points per game, 4.1 assists per game, and 2.9 rebounds this season. She also shot 43.3% from the field. She played two seasons at LSU after transferring from Texas A&M.
In the national championship against Iowa, Morris finished with 21 points, nine assists, and two rebounds in 33 minutes of play. She made First Team All-SEC this season.