Championship season

LSU women’s basketball 5th-year-senior Alexis Morris (45) shows off for the crowd on Friday, March 31, 2023, during LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

 Reagan Cotten

Monday night, former LSU star Alexis Morris was drafted by the Connecticut Sun with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. 

Morris, a fifth-year senior from Beaumont, Texas, averaged 15.4 points per game, 4.1 assists per game, and 2.9 rebounds this season. She also shot 43.3% from the field. She played two seasons at LSU after transferring from Texas A&M.

In the national championship against Iowa, Morris finished with 21 points, nine assists, and two rebounds in 33 minutes of play. She made First Team All-SEC this season.

 

