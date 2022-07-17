Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.