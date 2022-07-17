The second LSU player taken in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays took Cade Doughty with the 78th pick.
Doughty spent three years as an everyday starter at LSU where he was a consistently productive bat in the Tigers' lineup. He posted at batting average of .298 last season and cranked 15 home runs along with 57 RBIs.
He was also a consistent presence in the field, playing multiple positions in the infield. He was LSU's everyday second baseman last season, where he was a solid piece of an otherwise shaky infield.
Doughty was previously selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 39th round of 2019 draft, but opted to enroll at LSU. His time at LSU obviously boosted his stock, with him now drafted in the second round.
Doughty has the potential to be an everyday starter as a solid player both at the plate and in the field. There are some questions concerning hi strikeout rate, but some adjustments at the next level could help him develop in that regard.