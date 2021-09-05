Darrin Gienger spent the week before LSU’s humiliating loss to UCLA picking up the pieces of his damaged house down in Houma, Louisiana.

Gienger said he and his family were lucky to emerge from the Category 4 Hurricane Ida with minor ceiling damage, a little water intrusion, a flattened fence and tree debris scattered about his yard. At one point in the cleanup, Gienger stopped collecting the roof shingles in his yard, looked up at his roof and decided to climb it. He had an LSU game to watch.

So Gienger looked up a YouTube tutorial on repairing storm-damaged satellite dishes — he said with a laugh — and with the help of his son Parrish, an LSU student, he tinkered with the dish, turning the antenna until he found a signal.

After a long, hot, sweaty Saturday of lifting tree branches, Gienger worked until sundown, kicked back and fired up his TV, powered by a small generator that also fueled a refrigerator and a one-room AC unit. The picture on the screen was as clear as the post-Ida sky, but the outlook on LSU’s season would be decidedly less so.

“It was about what I was expecting,” Gienger said at halftime of the season opener. “LSU overlooked UCLA.”

For LSU, the game was a repeat of last season’s opener. The defense gave up large gains on the ground and through the air: A huge 75-yard second-quarter touchdown tied the game, and the Bruins never looked back, capping a scoring barrage with a late 45-yard touchdown. LSU's offensive line gave up pressure all night, allowing little space for backs to run. The Tigers managed only 48 yards rushing on a paltry 25 carries. Quarterback Max Johnson was forced to attempt 46 passes. He completed 26 of those for 330 yards and 3 TDs.

The first half was a tale of two quarters. In the opening stanza, the defense was the story. Derek Stingley’s electric third-down tackle for loss punctuated a promising opening series: Stingley looked healthier than last year, and the unit as a whole looked stronger, more aggressive. The front seven looked especially stout, and for a fleeting moment, fans thought the unit would live up to its preseason hype.

But in the next three quarters, Stingley disappeared. The Bruins didn’t need to throw anywhere near the All-American corner or his star partner, Eli Ricks: Gashing runs up the middle, short crossing routes and play-action bootlegs would do the trick. UCLA collected a back-breaking 215 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries.

Their success on the ground led to huge gains through the air. In the second quarter, Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and his offensive line faked a handoff left. The entire LSU defense bit hard on the fake, and the Bruin tight end slipped out to the right. Seventy-five yards later, he was in the endzone, and 40 minutes later, UCLA had scored 31 more points, far too many for LSU’s offense to match.

Ed Orgeron sat down for his post-game press conference and repeated many of the same things he said in 2020, when a historically porous defense allowed big play after big play. For the culprits, he again pointed to crossing routes, missed assignments, busted coverages and open gaps, mistakes he had promised to fix after a more focused offseason. Orgeron took the blame.

“It’s my responsibility,” he said. “I told that to the team.”

Gienger’s halftime diagnosis was the linebackers’ speed, or lack thereof, he said. That problem became more apparent in the second half.

On the Bruins’ third-quarter touchdown drive, they ran two receivers on crossing routes. LSU’s two linebackers, Damone Clark and Bugg Strong, miscommunicated. As one receiver crossed over another, it appeared that the defenders were supposed to switch the assignments. Instead, Strong took one wrong step, and the tight end ran by him, leading to an easy completion. A couple plays later, UCLA was in the endzone, up 21-10.

In the fourth quarter, UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet ripped LSU’s defense for 41 yards. Then on 3rd and 14, Thompson-Robinson connected with his tight end again on a crossing pattern for 19 yards, advancing to the one-yard line. On the next play, UCLA punched it in, going up 31-20.

The dagger came midway through the fourth, when Bruin receiver Kyle Philips ran past Stingley over the middle, secured a perfectly thrown ball, juked safety Jordan Toles to his knees, powered through Stingley’s arm tackle and housed a 45-yard reception. The score put UCLA fans into a fury and sent LSU fans to the exits.

Post-game, reporters asked star receiver Kayshon Boutte, LSU’s lone bright spot, if Hurricane Ida and the team’s impromptu evacuation to Houston contributed to the Tigers’ sluggish start. Boutte dodged the question, refusing to make excuses for the team’s unexpected loss.

"I'm gonna be honest,” he said. “We just got beat tonight."

From LSU’s perspective, UCLA started as a modest concern, but quickly developed into a force it must reckon with. That fact sounds all too familiar for LSU fans, who went to sleep the previous Saturday when Ida was a Category 2 storm and woke up after it ballooned to Category 4 strength.

Pre-game, Orgeron was caught on camera jabbing back at a UCLA heckler, as he walked into the Rose Bowl.

“Bring your ass on,” he said with a smile, “in your little sissy blue shirt.”

After kickoff, Orgeron didn’t smile much. Like many of his fellow Louisiana residents, he’s now left to pick up the pieces after an unexpected storm blew him and his team off course. Again.

Residents like Gienger and his family will watch the next two games from the same makeshift set-up before they expect power to return to Houma between Sept. 22 and 29, about when LSU begins SEC play. They’ll be rooting for better results and less post-game despair.

“We got beat tonight,” Boutte said. “Beat up front. Beat all around. They outplayed us for 60 minutes.”