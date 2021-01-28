LSU has found its new defensive coordinator after exhausting two other options. Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced on Tuesday that Daronte Jones will join the tiger family.

LSU beach volleyball: how a six-year-old program climbed to the top Many LSU students are unaware of the powerhouse beach volleyball program calls Baton Rouge home. In just seven years, LSU has became one of th…

Following an uneventful 5-5 season and a defense that was ranked No.95 in points allowed per game under the leadership of Bo Pelini, it was time for a change.

First the Tigers looked to acquire the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coach, Marcus Freeman, who later chose to coach at Norte Dame. Next Orgeron interviewed Ryan Nielsen, defensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints. This was short lived as there were discrepancies during contract negotiation.

“Daronte is a great addition to our staff,” said Ed Orgeron. “We did a lot of research and talked to a lot of coaches including Dave (Aranda) and every person we spoke with raved about his knowledge and passion for the game. He’s going to bring tremendous energy to our defense and he will put our players in position to make plays, no matter the situation or scheme.”

On Tuesday, The Advocate presented information about the contract that has yet to be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors in early March.

“Jones and LSU agreed to a two-year deal that pays Jones $1.3 million annually plus a one-time payment of $150,000.”

Orgeron has shown persistence in hiring an NFL coach that can bring their experience to Baton Rouge. Jones most recently worked with the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive backs coach last year. He additionally coached the secondary for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2018-19 and was the assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2016-17.

While with the Vikings, Jones' defense was ranked among the top-10 in the NFL with 15 interceptions. In 2016, his first year with the Dolphins, the Miami defense ranked No. 3 in the NFL in interceptions with 16 and the franchise finished fourth in the league in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert only 36.1 percent of its attempts.

“He’s learned from some of the best in the game during his five years in the NFL," Orgeron said. “I know that he’s going to do a great job with our defense. I’m excited he’s going to be an LSU Tiger.”

LSU beach volleyball's Claire Coppola to keep celebrating in extra year of eligibility One of the six returning members of LSU's beach volleyball team is amped up about her extra year of eligibility to compete with her team, whom…

The new defensive coordinator also has a deep connection with the state of Louisiana. Jones was a defensive coordinator for two Louisiana high schools – Jeanerette (2004) and Franklin (2003). Prior to his stint coaching high school teams, in 2002 he coached safeties at Nicholls State. Jones played four seasons as a defensive back at Morgan State before earning his bachelor's degree in 2001.

Jones will become the first black defensive coordinator at LSU since John Mitchell in 1990.

“I want thank Coach Orgeron, athletic director Scott Woodard and the administration for this opportunity,” Jones said. “I am blessed and thankful to be part of the LSU family, community, and the strong traditions of this program. Geaux Tigers.”