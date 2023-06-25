On Sunday afternoon, Dylan Crews received the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, an award given to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

Crews won the award over Paul Skenes and Jac Caglianone. Coincidentally, all three finalists are playing in the College World Series Finals, as Caglianone is Florida’s starting first baseman and also pitches.

In 2022, Crews was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award. But this season, along with the Golden Spikes Award, Crews won the SEC Player of the Year and has been a unanimous All-American.

Last season, Crews won SEC Co-Player of the Year, was a consensus first-team All-American, and was a member of the U.S. Collegiate National team.

Crews leads the team with a .418 batting average. He had 104 hits this season with 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 69 RBIs.

The accolades won’t end for Crews any time soon, as he is projected to be a top two pick in this upcoming MLB Draft.