After a sensational single-season at LSU, Jacob Berry was selected sixth overall in the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins.
Berry was a huge boost to LSU's offense last season after transferring from Arizona. He was one of the players who followed Head Coach Jay Johnson to LSU, and his impact was immediately felt.
An all-around great hitter, Berry posted a batting average of .370 and added 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. He led the tam in batting average and was arguably the most consistent bat in LSU's lineup.
The Marlins are getting a polished player, who has the potential to become a solid, everyday starter in the MLB. There were some concerns over his defensive ability at LSU, but he still has room to develop in those areas.
Having played both in the infield at outfield at LSU, Berry has some versatility and with the right development could become a solid option at multiple positions.
Berry now becomes the first former LSU player drafted in the first round since Alex Lange in 2017 and the highest selection since Alex Bregman in 2015.