LSU vs. Virginia Tech

LSU women’s basketball graduate student forward LaDazhia Williams (0) looks to shoot on Friday, March 31, 2023, during LSU’s 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Final Four in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

 Reagan Cotten

Monday night, LaDazhia Williams was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Williams, a graduate senior from Bradenton, Florida, averaged 9.9 points per game and six rebounds while shooting 55.4% from the field. After transferring from the University of Missouri, this was her lone season in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-4 forward was a vital piece for the Tigers during their NCAA Tournament run. In LSU’s Sweet 16 matchup with Utah, Williams recorded a season-high of 24 points along with six rebounds in a full 40 minutes of play. 

In the national championship game against Iowa, Williams recorded 20 points with five rebounds and three steals.

