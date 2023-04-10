Monday night, LaDazhia Williams was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
Williams, a graduate senior from Bradenton, Florida, averaged 9.9 points per game and six rebounds while shooting 55.4% from the field. After transferring from the University of Missouri, this was her lone season in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-4 forward was a vital piece for the Tigers during their NCAA Tournament run. In LSU’s Sweet 16 matchup with Utah, Williams recorded a season-high of 24 points along with six rebounds in a full 40 minutes of play.
In the national championship game against Iowa, Williams recorded 20 points with five rebounds and three steals.