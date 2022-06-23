LSU men's basketball standout Tari Eason officially becomes a member of the Houston Rockets on, getting drafted just outside of the lottery at No. 17. Eason made a tremendous impact on the LSU Tigers, contributing heavily to them earning the six-seed in the NCAA tournament in just his first season with the program.
Eason averaged 17 points, 6.6 rebounds, two steals and a block on 52% shooting from the field, 80% from the free throw line and 36% from three.
He led the Tigers in multiple statistics despite technically being a sixth man, including points per game, blocks and field goal percentage. He was also second on the team in rebounds, steals, free throw percentage and three point percentage.
Other than on-paper statistics, he has a lot of potential on the defensive end of the floor, having the height to guard bigger players in the post while also having an advantage in quickness and athleticism. Those qualities carry into his offense as well, especially in transition.
His biggest weaknesses are in regards to his composure in close-game situations and his assist-to-turnover ratio. He can also be a streaky shooter at times. Those weaknesses can be corrected with growth in maturity and hard work, but that depends on his discipline.
He displayed a tremendous amount of progression during his sophomore season, sporting huge upticks in points per game, every shooting percentage and turnover rate. He's just 21 years of age with two years of college basketball experience, so if he continues to develop at that rate, the sky's the limit.