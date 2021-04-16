Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Sunday, April 25. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 39.0 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 39.0 feet today before beginning to fall. The river will fall below flood stage by late next week. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, The grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, the stadium and ball fields. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees at this level. &&