Freshman diver Manny Vazquez Bas sits in the Natatorium’s press box as Hurricane Dorian scrapes the east coast after devastating the Bahamas, largely sparing his home of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
As he recalls Hurricane Maria, which made landfall September 16, 2017, Bas’ bright smile and positive aura momentarily subside, clouded by a brief tinge of sadness. A couple months before Maria, Bas took his talents to Orlando, seeking upgrades in training, facilities and exposure. His family stayed in San Juan.
“It was hard,” says Bas. “I wasn’t sure what happened. It was probably three days after the hurricane I still wasn’t in contact with my parents. I couldn’t travel there. All I was hearing was the news that the hurricane destroyed thousands of houses.”
His normal composure quickly returns. “For the most part I was pretty comfortable,” Bas says. “I knew that my parents would be fine.”
Bas’ family survived the storm. Bas’ father, Carlos Quinones, a federal employee, kept his job, but his mother, Liza, was out of work for a year. Bas’ grandfather is a sailor, and Maria sunk his boat. Although his house’s concrete structure withstood the impact, it was without electricity for four months, forcing the family to spend thousands of dollars on generator fuel on top of Bas’ living expenses in Orlando.
Still, the Bas family emerged from the storm in relatively fortunate circumstances. Maria claimed a staggering 3,000 lives and caused $90 billion in damage. Power wouldn’t be fully restored to the island until 11 months after the storm.
And it nearly took Bas’ livelihood.
“Maria was going to be the end of my career,” he says. “There was no pool [after the storm] for me to train [in],” Bas says. “There was nothing. It was just surviving.”
FEMA came under fire for its delayed arrival in Puerto Rico, and the death toll climbed in the absence of electricity. Maria haunts Bas, and he is grateful that he could focus on diving, not surviving, during his home’s long, painful recovery. He committed to LSU a few months after the power was restored.
When the school year started in Baton Rouge, Bas found himself in a similar situation. Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico in what could have been the first major test of the island’s power grid since Maria. Bas was in another new environment, even farther away from his family.
Bas admits to being scared and concerned, but he remained calm as Dorian moved through the Gulf. He wasn’t too worried once he realized it wasn’t going straight through the middle of the island like Maria did.
Dorian then strengthened to a Category 5 storm with his second home of Orlando in its path.
Bas said he spoke to a few friends, all of whom “were pretty chill.” “I’ve been in hurricanes my whole life. It’s a normal thing that happens,” he said.
On the platforms, in interviews and in the face of hurricanes, Bas is poised. He has honed the mental side of diving, crucial for any diver who is determined to reach the highest levels of competition.
Diving is “more mental than physical,” according to Elizabeth Cui, a former Olympian and LSU diver.
“One of the basic and most common fears everyone has is falling, and our sport is pretty much falling,” Cui said. “So naturally it’s very scary, and it goes against human nature. You’re trying to conquer that fear everyday.”
When asked to describe how he has found peace of mind in a tense sport, Bas exhales: “It’s been a long process,” he says.
“[Diving] teaches you that not everything is going to be great and how to stay calm and not overreact and know how to think before reacting," Bas said.
“Everything is in your mind, and once you get that out, you’re going to be able to perform better.”
Bas’ mental fortitude has allowed him to block out past calamity in the face of potential disaster. It has also brought him to the highest levels of diving in tournaments in Canada, Cuba and Columbia, ascending him through Orlando, to Baton Rouge and possibly to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.
“Diving has opened so many doors for me,” he says. “It has brought me so many great experiences, and I’ve met so many people who have helped me grow as a person and as an athlete too.”
“If I didn’t have diving, I don’t even know where I’d be,” Bas says.
If Bas falls short of Tokyo, will he consider it a failure? His answer is predictably positive.
“Even if I don’t qualify, I won’t see it as failure. I would see it as an experience, as a learning lesson.”