LSU's three national championship quarterbacks — Warren Rabb, Matt Mauck and Matt Flynn — will be the guest captains against Florida on Saturday.
Rabb led LSU to an 11-0 record and a national title in 1958, the Tigers' first official national championship in football. LSU defeated Clemson 7-0 in the Sugar Bowl, securing the first undefeated season for LSU since 1908.
Rabb was joined by 1959 Heisman winner Billy Cannon and NFL Hall of Famer Johnny Robinson in the backfield. Rabb finished his career (1957-1959) with a then school-record 25 wins, which is now tied for third all-time with JaMarcus Russell.
LSU didn't see similar success until 2003 when Matt Mauck led LSU to its second national title. Mauck threw for 2,825 passing yards and a school-record 28 touchdowns.
Under the guide of coach Nick Saban, Mauck and the Tigers defeated Oklahoma 21-14 in the 2003 National Championship Game in the Louisiana Superdome.
Four years later, LSU returned to the Louisiana Superdome and defeated Ohio State 38-24, becoming the first school to win two national titles under the Bowl Championship Series format, which began in 1998.
Flynn threw for four touchdowns and was named the game's offensive MVP.
According to LSU, Saturday will mark the first time all three national championship quarterbacks will be together on the field in Tiger Stadium as guest captains.