LSU quarterback Max Johnson announced late Tuesday night that he will be entering his name into the transfer portal.
His brother, a four-star tight end recruit followed suit and decommitted from the university soon after. This happened just minutes after we learned that WR Deion Smith was entering the transfer portal, via Lonn Phillips of LSUODYSSEY.com.
LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal.— Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021
Max Johnson threw for 3,883 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 18 games as QB for the Tigers. His departure leaves a lot of questions to be answered about the QB position for LSU's bowl game against Kansas State. The Tigers will now have to decide between burning Garrett Nussmeier's redshirt or starting a walk-on in the Texas Bowl.
According to Lonn Phillips, it is expected that Deion Smith will be joining Ole Miss, which is close to his home. Smith had a huge breakout game against Central Michigan with five catches, 135 yards and two touchdowns in that game alone. However, he quickly cooled off and ended the season totaling only six catches and 51 yards outside of that matchup.