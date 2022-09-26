While the college men’s basketball season is still over a month away, that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting excited for it. With the team’s first official practice being this Wednesday, Matt McMahon held a press conference, discussing the prospect of working with a team featuring 13 new members, what the next six weeks of preparation will hold, team dynamics and leadership and more.

Here’s what we learned today:

Who’s expected to lead the team

With lots of new faces in the LSU locker room, there isn’t much of that veteran leadership you would normally see on a college basketball team. With that being said, McMahon was sure to highlight some of those who returned as prominent candidates to lead the way, being Mwani Wilkinson and Adam Miller. He mentioned their familiarity with LSU as high-level players before elaborating on their personalities further.

On Wilkinson, he discussed his abilities and what he brings to the court, describing him as a warrior and winner before highlighting his defense, athleticism, rebounding ability and corner three-point efficiency as strong points of his game. He hopes Wilkinson can develop more of an offensive game and firmly believes he can be a great leader.

“I think we have a player with that type of toughness who wants to do whatever he can to impact and do anything for his team,” McMahon said. “Although he’s sometimes quiet, that [toughness] opens up an opportunity for him to be a great leader for the team.”

He provided a similar description of Miller, mentioning his incredible shooting ability, competitiveness, intelligence and desire to win.

“It’s going to be important for him to not only carry the load on the floor as a player, but to be a leader on the team,” McMahon said. “He’s going to have a great year with us [and] has been an absolute joy to coach.”

Besides players that returned from last season, McMahon also mentioned Justice Hill, who played point guard for him last season at Murray State. Hill comes into the season as a senior and is expected to take on the starting point guard role. McMahon believes leadership is a vital trait of a point guard.

“That’s a critical part of being the point guard is the ability to lead and impact others and set the tone for how we work and communicate in practice,” McMahon said. “He’s done a great job of that.”

The freshmen

Despite having a limited time for recruitment, McMahon was able to put together the No. 17 composite recruiting class according to 247sports, securing three four-star prospects in Tyrell Ward, Jalen Reed and Shawn Phillips, along with three-star Corneilous Williams. He briefly discussed all of them.

Reed went first, with McMahon praising what he’s accomplished over the offseason, especially in the weight room. He currently weighs 235 pounds, 15 pounds more than what was reported in May. Then, he talked about his intangibles, comparing his understanding of the game to Miller’s and categorizing him as a modern-day power forward who's a skillful passer and perimeter shooter.

He then moved on to Ward, crediting him for the progress he’s made throughout the fall semester and claiming that they are starting to see his production on the floor. He’s an athletic small forward, a great shooter and has a strong desire to better himself according to McMahon.

After that, he commended Phillips for his drop in weight, stating that he had gone from 320 pounds two years ago to 245, which displayed his commitment. McMahon highlighted his ability to block shots and shoot around the basket as a seven-footer.

And lastly and unfortunately, Williams will be out for a better part of the preseason with a shoulder injury, which will be difficult to deal with as a freshman. There isn’t a concrete timetable for when he’ll be back.

It’s difficult to gauge how impactful these players will be, but it’s theorized that Jalen Reed or Tyrell could start at the second forward position alongside Mwani Wilkinson. It depends on what strategy McMahon will implement going forward, but it is worth noting that his praises of Reed were slightly more definite.

Attitude on NCAA Sanctions and team building

Despite the possibility of sanctions looming over the basketball program, including a potential postseason ban, McMahon has the team locked in with their eyes pointed forward. Their only focus over the summer and early fall has been on improving their games and being ready to win come November.

“We’ve got to control what we can control,” McMahon voiced. “We don’t ever talk about it. I came to LSU to move the LSU basketball program forward and to build a championship program, so we’ve focused on that every single day.”

That’s been the question since day one of McMahon’s time with the program, how is he going to be able to bring great players in if they can’t compete in the NCAA Tournament? Well, he clearly hasn’t had any problems.

McMahon cited genuine relationships, a player-development plan, style of play and the opportunity to better themselves and make it to the NBA as factors recruits and their families are looking for when looking to join a program. He believes they produce all those factors and that’s why they were able to bring in the talent they did.

“It’s an all-encompassing plan with our players, that they know we genuinely care about [them] on and off the basketball court, that we’re going to take care of their academic plan as well and that we are going to invest and care about them as people,” McMahon stated. “Regardless of circumstances, those things have at the foundation of what we’re trying to build here.”

Another problem that was presented to him was how he would deal with team building, as most of the players were unfamiliar with each other. To build team chemistry, he’s had the team participate in all kinds of activities outside of basketball, including bowling, escape rooms, team meals and more.