Today

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.