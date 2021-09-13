The Tigers were tied for second place with Little Rock at 3-under-par (285) through the first 18 holes at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, hosted by neighboring Louisiana Tech. After Monday’s second round of 7-under-par, the team sits in solo third, four strokes back.
The men’s squad fired off a combined total of 281 strokes, for a sub-par score of 7-under-par, bringing their tournament total to 10-under-par. The University of Texas at San Antonio ended the day in first place alone, after signing off on a 16-under-par team round. On Sunday, UTSA shot a 2-over-par. On Monday, they improved by 18 strokes, showing that anything can happen in a collegiate golf tournament.
Senior Michael Sanders registered a 3-under-par, 69 for his second round. He is currently sitting at 3-under-par through the tournament and is tied for fourth place for the individual honors. He is still leading the pack for LSU shooting a combined 139 (-5). Sophomore Drew Doyle also has a share of fourth place, sitting at 5-under; his first–round scorecard was highlighted with red, posting five birdies and only one bogey.
Freshman Cohen Trolio bounced back from opening the tournament with a 7-over-par, 79, just his second collegiate round over par. On Monday, he shot the lowest score of the day for the Tigers with an impressive five–under–par, with seven birdies. He is tied for 43rd with one day of play remaining.
LSU opened their season in New York with a second–place finish. In order to cap off the tournament with a similar result, they will need another strong performance from their starting five.