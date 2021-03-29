One Tiger was able to post a sub-par score on Sunday, the rest of the squad shot a collective 21-over. That one Tiger was freshman Drew Doyle.

Doyle’s 2-under, 70, tied him for 16th place on Sunday. This was his lowest collegiate finish. The Kentucky native, carded five birdies and three bogeys on his final round. However, his efforts were for not as his teammates could not reciprocate.

Going into the season, in September, Head Coach Chuck Winstead was full of enthusiasm and confidence in the ‘depth of his roster’. At this point in the season, with one tournament left in the spring portion of the men’s spring schedule, the bench has proven to be strong but there has been an uncertainty looming around the top of the roster.

Junior Trey Winstead missed his second consecutive start of the season due to struggles with his game. His absence from the travel roster is damaging, but at the same time, it is allowing for other talent to plead their case.

Freshman Hugo Aguilar Puertes from Valencia, Spain, has not seen any playing time this season. He has put in his time at practice to sharpen his skills and has not been rewarded. Perhaps, Winstead wishes to see more development on and off the course from of his younger players.

The players who attended the tournament this weekend at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi, faced tough conditions and a tougher field. The victors this week, University of Georgia, shot an impressive 20-under.

Junior Garrett Barber tied for 27th with a score of 1-over. On his third round, he carded three bogeys, three birdies and one double-bogey. Freshman Nicholas Arcement also shot a 3-over on Sunday but finished 2-over tied for 33rd.

Sophomore Connor Gaunt struggled to find his rhythm on Sunday, posting an 8-over, bringing his collective score to 4-over, tying him for 46th. Junior Michael Sanders shot a 4-over on his final round bringing his total to 5-over, tied for 55th. Junior Chris Woollam tied for 58th with a score of 6-over.

The Tigers will take the week off before heading to Birmingham, Ala. for the Country Club of Birmingham Invitational.