After a game of runs, LSU men's basketball closed out a hard fought 69-65 win against SEC foe Mississippi State.
The Tigers struggled at the beginning of both halves, but made runs down the stretch that allowed them to take control in the most critical moments. Tari Eason led the way for LSU in scoring, putting up 23 points in another dominant offensive performance. Xavier Pinson’s impact was also felt once again with him adding 12 points and four assists and gave the offense a serious boost at times in the game.
This win puts LSU at 6-6 in conference play and in good position to make a push towards the postseason in the next few weeks. The Tigers will be back in action this Wednesday as they face Georgia at 6 p.m. in the PMAC.