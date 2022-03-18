LSU was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after a close 59-54 loss to Iowa State.
The Tigers were never able to get anything going offensively, and a 23-point performance from Iowa State Point Guard Tyrese Hunter killed LSU down the stretch. LSU came into the game without Head Coach Will Wade, and the Tigers looked unorganized for long stretches as a result. The Tigers turned the ball over 19 times, and played a sloppy game overall on offense.
Tari Eason led the way for LSU despite the loss, scoring 18 points and playing hard through foul trouble. This brings an end to the season for LSU and an end to two great careers from Xavier Pinson and Darius Days. With the investigation into the program, there is no telling what this team will look like next year, but in the meantime, the Tigers will have to watch the rest of the tournament from home.