In a college basketball game for the ages, LSU fell just short against Arkansas by a score of 77-76.
This game was back and forth the whole way and truly embodied the spirit of March basketball. The Tigers played extremely hard on both ends, but fell just short after Arkansas staged a late comeback. LSU did a great job of containing Arkansas star JD Notae, but a late foul sent him to the line which won the game for the Razorbacks.
LSU was led in scoring by Tari Eason and Darius Days who finished with 24 and 19 respectively. Eason really took over in the second half, adding 19 points in the final 20 minutes alone. Eason fouled out late in the game however, and that was massive when LSU needed a basket towards the end of the game. The Tigers will return home this Saturday to face Alabama at 11 a.m. The game will be streaming live on CBS.