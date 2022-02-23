LSU dropped another SEC game after a huge second half letdown on the road against Kentucky by a score of 71-66.
The Tigers started the game playing well and took a 31-23 lead into the half, holding Kentucky to its lowest first half point total of the season. The momentum did not carry over into the second half though as LSU could not get anything going out of the break and those struggles continued throughout the half. LSU shot an abysmal 34% in the second half and was not able to keep up as Kentucky got into an offensive rhythm. LSU made a late run getting within four with under 30 seconds left, but the late surge was not enough to complete the comeback.
Xavier Pinson had his best game in the losing effort, finishing with 26 points while also adding eight assists. The Tigers will return to SEC action on Saturday when they return home to face Missouri. The game will tip-off at 7:30 and air on SEC Network.