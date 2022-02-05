LSU men’s basketball dropped its third game in a row after an embarrassing 75-66 loss against Vanderbilt.
Once again, LSU lacked the firepower on offense to stay in the game and Vanderbilt made the Tigers pay. Vanderbilt made 13 three-pointers in the game and LSU just was not able to keep up. LSU’s once stout defense once again struggled giving up 75 points and giving more three-pointers than it had all season. Tari Eason led the way for LSU in the losing effort, scoring a team high 16 points.
LSU will be back in action next Tuesday, traveling to College Station to take on Texas A&M. The game tip off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.