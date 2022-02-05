LSU Tennessee Basketball

LSU head coach Will Wade reacts to play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 64-50. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

LSU men’s basketball dropped its third game in a row after an embarrassing 75-66 loss against Vanderbilt.

Once again, LSU lacked the firepower on offense to stay in the game and Vanderbilt made the Tigers pay. Vanderbilt made 13 three-pointers in the game and LSU just was not able to keep up. LSU’s once stout defense once again struggled giving up 75 points and giving more three-pointers than it had all season. Tari Eason led the way for LSU in the losing effort, scoring a team high 16 points.

LSU will be back in action next Tuesday, traveling to College Station to take on Texas A&M. The game tip off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

 

Load comments