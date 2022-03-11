LSU will not make a return to the SEC Championship after losing in the quarterfinals to Arkansas 79-67.
The Tigers were simply unable to get anything going offensively, scoring just 67 points on the day on 35% shooting. The defense kept LSU in the game early, trailing just 29-26 at halftime. That defensive efficiency didn’t continue in the second half though, and the Razorbacks were able to pull away pretty quickly once the shots started falling. Arkansas outscored LSU 50-41 in the second half and never really lost control of the game in the final 20 minutes.
Rebounding hurt the Tigers as well in this game. LSU had 22 offensive rebounds in the previous matchup with Arkansas, but was held to just six in this game. All in all, Arkansas outworked LSU and this made things relatively easy for the Razorbacks down the stretch. LSU will now wait for Sunday evening to see where and how the season will continue in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have all but secured a bid, but a win in this game would have gone a long way in seeding.