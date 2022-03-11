Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 54F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.