LSU falls to/beats Ole Miss in what turned out to be a thriller of a college basketball game by a score of 77-72.
The Tigers got in a hole early, trailing by as much as 24 points in the first half. LSU rallied however with a strong end to the half that bled into the second half. Despite the rally though, LSU fell in the end after just not being able to make enough plays down the stretch.
Darius Days led the Tigers with 21 points in the loss and put together an impressive performance despite the result. LSU will continue SEC play on Saturday as it will go on the road to face Vanderbilt. Tip off is at 5 p.m.