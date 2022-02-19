LSU men's basketball fell to South Carolina by a score of 77-75 in a loss that will be tough to take for the Tigers.
LSU led by as much as 11 points in the second half, but the Tigers were unable to hold on to that lead down the stretch. LSU was torched by South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard who finished with 33 points and killed the Tigers down the stretch. Free throws were an issue as well with LSU shooting just 13-22 from the line which was the difference down the stretch.
Tari Eason led the way for the tigers with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but his performance was not enough to secure the win. Darius Days added 18 himself, but missed a potential game-winning shot at the end. LSU now drops to 19-8 on the season and 7-7 in SEC play.