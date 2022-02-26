After two consecutive losses, LSU got itself back in the win column with a 75-55 win over Missouri.
The game was relatively back and forth early, but a strong second half from LSU allowed the Tigers to pull away and finish with a comfortable win. The beginning of the second half is when the momentum really started to shift allowing LSU to break the game open. The Tigers started the half on a 15-0 run and that set the tone for the rest of the game. LSU’s defense sparked this as the Tigers’ aggressiveness forced 19 turnovers and held Missouri to shooting just 36% from the field.
Offensively it was a balanced effort from LSU with four players scoring in double figures led by Tari Eason with 18. The Tigers shot 51% from the field in one of their better offensive games of the season. This win serves as a vital momentum boost as LSU goes into its final two games of the regular season before postseason play begins. The Tigers’ next game will be Wednesday March 2 as they head to Fayetteville to face a hot Arkansas team. Tipp off is set for 8 p.m. C.T. and will be streaming live on ESPN.