LSU ended the regular season on a positive note, beating Alabama in overtime by a score of 80-77.
The game was a fast-paced, high-scoring contest, but the Tigers were able to keep up and made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the Crimson Tide.
The game was back and forth most of the way with LSU struggling to get the lead back for most of the second half. LSU trailed 38-36 at halftime and spent most of the second half playing from behind before a late run. That late run came in the final four of the game where the Tigers were able to string some stops together and finally get back in the game late and send it to overtime. Shooting well from three was key for LSU in this game finishing the game at a solid 35%.
Darius Days led the way in scoring for LSU finishing with 24 points in an extremely clutch performance down the stretch in his final home game. This is a big win for momentum as well as seeding with the NCAA Tournament looming. LSU will now wait on results around the SEC to determine when and who it will play in the SEC Tournament.