Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.