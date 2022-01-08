LSU Men’s Basketball improves to 2-1 in conference play after another wild win, this time against No. 18 Tennessee.
The game finished 79-67 as a late push helped LSU secure the win against a very tough Tennessee team. The Tigers were led by Tari Eason who had 24 points and also added 12 rebounds on the night. It was bittersweet for LSU however, as point guard Xavier Pinson went down with what looked like a very painful leg injury. Pinson did not return to the game and there is no further update on the injury at this time.
LSU is back in action on Wednesday, January 12, as the Tigers will travel to Gainesville to face Florida.