LSU men’s basketball outpowered the Kentucky Wildcats in a thrilling, back-and-forth SEC matchup in Baton Rouge by a score of 65-60.
Tari Eason led the way for the Tigers in scoring with 13 points, in what was really a true team effort in terms of scoring. LSU led 35-30 at halftime, but Kentucky made a run in the second half, getting out to as much as an eight-point lead. The Tigers got hot at the right time however, and were able to make a late run, eventually closing the game out with a five-point win.
The Tigers will look to carry this momentum into this weekend as they will face another tough SEC team in No. 18 Tennessee. The game is set for 5 P.M. on Saturday at the PMAC as LSU looks to make a run in conference play.