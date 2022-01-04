Kentucky LSU Basketball

LSU forward Alex Fudge (3) dunks over Kentucky forward Daimion Collins (4) and guard Davion Mintz (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

 Derick Hingle

LSU men’s basketball outpowered the Kentucky Wildcats in a thrilling, back-and-forth SEC matchup in Baton Rouge by a score of 65-60. 

Tari Eason led the way for the Tigers in scoring with 13 points, in what was really a true team effort in terms of scoring. LSU led 35-30 at halftime, but Kentucky made a run in the second half, getting out to as much as an eight-point lead. The Tigers got hot at the right time however, and were able to make a late run, eventually closing the game out with a five-point win.

The Tigers will look to carry this momentum into this weekend as they will face another tough SEC team in No. 18 Tennessee. The game is set for 5 P.M. on Saturday at the PMAC as LSU looks to make a run in conference play.

 

