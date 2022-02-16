Scoring was relatively tame through the first ten minutes of the game, with both teams starting off shaky from the field. But eventually shots started falling on both sides, with Georgia making four three-pointers, along with a perfect free-throw performance (8-8), and LSU going from shooting 21.4% through the first seven minutes to 44.4% by the end of the half. The game was back-and-forth as they each started to find their footing, but the Tigers broke away as the half was reaching its end. After going down 20-19, the Tigers went on a 19-2 run to finish the half with a sixteen-point lead. Noteworthy stats of the half were the 15 turnovers committed by the Bulldogs and the 17 points and 6 rebounds stat line Tari Eason sported.
LSU’s dominant stretch carried over into the second half, as they maintained a lead of at or around 20 points for the majority of the period. Tari Eason finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds and Darius Days had a double-double stat line of 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulldogs finished the game committing 26 turnovers, as the Tigers’ defense was all over the court.