The return of Pinson to the starting lineup and extended playing time brought the outcome that many fans hoped for, with the senior leader providing the team with a sense of chemistry that the team has lacked over this rough stretch. LSU played arguably their best first half of the season, dominating both sides of the ball. After tying the game at 11-11, the Tigers went on a 25-5 run to close out the half. During that run, Texas A&M had a scoring drought of over seven minutes before they finally made a bucket with just under three minutes to go in the half. They finished the half shooting 21% from the field and had 10 turnovers.
Through the first ten minutes of the second half, LSU appeared to be blowing it. The Aggies’ deficit fell under double digits at one point, as they would start the first half outscoring LSU 22-10. However, that’s as close as they got. The Tigers responded with an 11-2 run to go up by 17, then managed to keep the lead between 8 and 17 points for the rest of the game, concluding the game with a 76-68 victory. Even when the Aggies went on small runs, LSU would respond by reestablishing control. Tari Eason led in both scoring and rebounding, posting 25 points and 12 rebounds, along with 3 blocks and steals. Other than that, three players (Murray (14), Days (10) and Pinson (11)) scored double-digit points. Not everything was positive though, with the Tigers committing an alarming 22 turnovers. But they did shoot 49% from the floor, 50% from three and had 17 assists, which are solid numbers for the squad.