Today

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.