It’s finally over.

After all the highs of the beginning of the season, all the lows of conference play and all the uncertainty of what this team could do leading up to the tournament, the conclusion of this rocky season has left fans with two feelings that sports fans never enjoy feeling regarding their team:

Numb disappointment and crippling uncertainty.

As every college basketball fan knows at this point, the conclusion of this season also marks the end of an era for LSU men's basketball. The Will Wade era, an era that never reached its full potential.

Since LSU’s Final Four run in 2006, Tiger fans had gone through disappointment after disappointment, and the fandom was nowhere near where it had been in the 1990s. That all changed when Wade won his first SEC regular-season title in just his second season, lighting a fire under the fandom in the process and turning LSU on an apparent, exponential path upward.

That feeling of euphoria for LSU fans everywhere was short-lived however, as Wade would almost immediately get caught in the act of paying players, and it seemed that was the conclusion of it, as Wade was indefinitely suspended and could potentially lose his head coaching job.

He was reinstated, but rather than adjusting his recruiting habits, he continued to use the same aggressive recruiting strategies that had provided them with success and controversy. And after the investigation became the centerpiece again, right before the NCAA tournament, Wade was promptly fired.

And I completely understand that. He cheated, got caught and was not given a slap on the wrist this time.

No amount of “everyone is doing it” claims are going to reinstate him into the program again, and while that is mightily disappointing for a fandom that was gaining steam by the day, it is justified at the end of the day.

However, what was the rush?

I’m sure it was due to pressure from the NCAA, but why couldn’t this have waited until after LSU was eliminated from the tournament?

I doubt it would have made any difference. LSU had an incredibly tough road to the Final Four and hadn’t looked great heading into the tournament.

Did their recent investigations really pull that much dirt out of Wade to where this was necessary?

The biggest problem I have with this prompt firing was how incredibly disruptive and morale-crushing this was to an LSU team that could have had some success in the tournament if they were to play to their potential, and how unfair it was to the players who worked extremely hard to get where they were at the end of the season.

I’m not saying that Wade would have made a difference against Iowa State, who played a tremendous game and made the plays they needed to win, but you must admit that having the head coach that the players likely had unmatched trust in and respect for could impact a team’s performance, especially in terms of energy and motivation. Not to mention the team tended to feed on Wade’s fiery energy throughout games.

In a way, this team was the one that was most embodied Wade himself, an aggressive, strategic team that could really do some damage with the right motivation and really struggle if the aggression got in the way. The team also featured its first four-year player under him, a player that likely had more trust and respect for the coach than anyone: Darius Days.

Was it fair to have Days’ conclusion with the coach he had learned from and bonded with for four years stripped from him, when in reality, it absolutely still could have happened?

I don’t think so. But the NCAA is the NCAA, and they must establish a scapegoat at any cost. They are not going to consider how that affects individual players at the end of the day.

Wade’s checkered tenure with the program was filled with many bumps and bruises along the way, but it was so much fun while it lasted, and it is disappointing that it’s done just like that. Personally, I have never enjoyed watching LSU basketball more than this and I honestly wonder if I ever will.



At the end of the day, this was a matter of when and not if, but you have to wonder what could have been if Wade was given a few more seasons. How many Elite Eights and Final Fours did we miss out on?

You can argue all day that Wade was just doing what he could to compete with a league of coaches that are *probably* doing the same thing, but it won’t alleviate any disappointment and it won’t magically bring Wade back. You have to understand that cheating in the world of sports does happen regularly but getting caught is never, ever an option.