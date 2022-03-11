Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM CST this evening to 10 AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&