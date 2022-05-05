LSU has added yet another transfer to its class with talented forward KJ Williams joining the program. Williams reunites with his former coach at Murray State, joining Matt McMahon and his team for the upcoming season.

Williams was one of the most important pieces of Murray State's wildly successful season this past year, leading the team with 18 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. This was enough for him to earn All-Ohio Valley First Team honors and the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.

This helps bolster LSU's front court, an area that lacked experience throughout the roster building process. Williams will be a player that can contribute, start right away and already knows what to expect from McMahon and his style of play.

LSU guard Justice Williams withdraws his name from transfer portal and returns to LSU LSU guard Justice Williams will return to LSU for his sophomore season, as announced by the school via Twitter.

Williams now becomes the 11th player added to a roster that had zero scholarship players not long ago. While McMahon is still not finished building this roster, he has utilized the transfer well and has also added a strong class of freshman that will look to keep LSU from experiencing too much drop-off next season.