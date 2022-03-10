There was a point in time late in the first half where the Tigers led 34-9. Whether it was forcing turnovers or bad shots, LSU played some of its most suffocating defense all season, which is a great sign heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Naturally, that level of play waned a bit throughout the end of the period and eventually Missouri started making baskets again, but it was still a noteworthy start to the game and a reminder of what LSU looks like at its best. Despite facing one of the worst teams in the SEC, LSU put the pedal to the floor, not underestimating Missouri one bit (until the very end of the game at least).
Even when Missouri managed to nearly knock the lead back down to single digits with around 15 minutes to go in the game, LSU’s response was quick and composed. The Tigers went on a 14-1 run to get their lead back above 20 and managed to maintain a similar lead throughout the remainder of the second half, until LSU decided to put its controller down for the last two minutes of the game.
On the offensive end, five players scored in the double-digits, indicating a solid team performance that allowed their stars to take on a lighter workload. Efton Reid was one of those five, garnering his first double-digit scoring performance since the Tigers played Lipscomb in early January and arguably his best performance in SEC play.
“It’s March, so I talked to my mom and brother, and they told me what I had to do and focus on,” Reid said regarding his improvement against Missouri. “I tried not to foul early on and didn’t worry about my points or rebounds, focusing instead on winning every possession.”
Other significant stat lines include Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson combining for 14 of LSU’s 18 assists, as the team ultimately finished with an assist on 64% of its made shots. The Tigers also caused 24 turnovers, shot well from the line (83%) and kept the fouling to a minimum, with not a single player attributing more than three in the game.
While any conference win is nice, the next game is immeasurably more important than this one was, as many fans would consider Arkansas to be LSU’s biggest stepping stone. Sure, Auburn is the top dog of the SEC, but LSU only played them once on the road.
Arkansas has beaten LSU in the PMAC and at home, the only team to do both this season. The Tigers got past the Alabama stepping stone, winning their first matchup against the Tide since 2019, now they have to do the same against the Razorbacks.
Both losses were heartbreaking, as they could have gone the Tigers’ way if one or two plays went differently, especially the last one, which ended on a missed, potential game-winning layup.
Will the outcome of that game determine how well they do in the NCAA tournament? No, but it will certainly indicate whether or not this team has the ability to advance past the second round of the tournament, and it could skyrocket or divebomb their confidence depending on the outcome.
Arkansas is currently slated as a four-seed in the NCAA tournament and with the Tigers expected to be either a five or six-seed, it’s very likely that they will face a team with a similar amount of skill as the Razorbacks. And if LSU has lost to a four seed three times in a season, I wouldn’t advise picking them to defeat a four seed in the tournament.
The Tigers will face off against No. 15 Arkansas at 1 p.m. tomorrow at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It should be a tremendously entertaining game, so be sure to tune in.