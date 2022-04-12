LSU sophomore forward Mwani Wilkinson announced his return to the school Tuesday after entering his name in the transfer portal following former Head Coach Will Wade’s firing.
Wilkinson, who played 24 minutes per game, averaged four points, three rebounds and 0.9 turnovers per game. He came to LSU as a four-star recruit in 2020.
Wilkinson announced his return on Twitter at 12:53 p.m. with the caption “Back@it!¡!", with LSU releasing a full press release afterward at 12:55 p.m.
After all of LSU’s rostered players entered the transfer portal, Wilkinson is the first to stay at the school under new head coach Matt McMahon. With LSU’s roster depletion, Wilkinson may receive better opportunities and more playing time.
In addition to Wilkinson, LSU also added North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes, Murray State guard Trae Hannibal, Murray state guard Justice Hill and Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman.
Despite Wilkinson’s return, LSU still dealt with the losses of guard Brandon Murray, guard Xavier Pinson, forward Shareef O’Neal, guard Adam Miller, forward Alex Fudge, center Jerrell Colbert, guard Justice Williams, center Bradley Ezewiro and center Efton Reid.
With McMahon rebuilding the roster through the portal, it remains to be seen whether any other LSU players consider heading back to Baton Rouge. For now, though, Wilkinson remains the first and only player to return.
Amid all the roster turnover, Wilkinson’s return at least shows that LSU could potentially bring some players back. Otherwise, McMahon has some work to do in terms of building a capable, starting roster to compete.