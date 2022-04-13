LSU guard Justice Williams will return to LSU for his sophomore season, as announced by the school via twitter.
Poetic JusticeJustice Williams will be coming back for his sophomore season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dhWq5VOcmQ— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 14, 2022
Williams put his name in the portal shortly after the announcement of Will Wade's dismissal. He is now the second Tiger to withdraw from the portal after Mwani Wilkinson did so earlier this week. This now leaves LSU with seven scholarship players committed or signed with the team for next season.
Williams played in 20 games last season after missing almost the entire first half of the year with an injury. He played mostly a rotation role, averaging 1.7 points per game in 10.6 minutes per game. Williams enrolled early at LSU and had plans to redshirt before injuries forced him to play a bigger role than originally expected. A top-100 recruit coming out of high school, Williams showed flashes of his potential as a freshman, but Head Coach Matt McMahon and his staff plan to help him take the next step this season.