It was never a contest.
LSU defeated the Lipscomb Bisons 95-60 in a good confidence-boosting matchup heading into conference play. It was pure domination, with the Tigers holding huge leads in most statistical categories, including a double-digit lead in rebounds (44-28), a huge lead in assists (20-12), and field goal and three-point shooting percentage margins that were never close.
One of the highlights of the game was the apparent resurgence of Darius Days’ efficiency from the three-point line.
Days had started the season on fire, shooting 64% from beyond the arc in his first three games, but that fire would quickly be put out.
His next eight games were rough, to say the least, with the senior shooting a combined 8 of 43 (18.6%) from three in that span. It was a worrisome sight to see for some, but considering he shot 40% from the three last season it was more of a question of ‘when’ his struggles would end rather than if they would.
When asked what he had to say to anyone who doubted his shooting ability during his slump, he iterated a similar argument, asking any doubters to look at his resume.
“My resume speaks for itself,” Days stated. “I’ve played in big games and knocked down shots in big games. Everybody goes through struggles.”
It started right at the beginning of the game. LSU won the tip, Xavier Pinson passed the ball to Darius Days, and with just 16 seconds taken off the clock, Days pulled up and...
Swished it.
A few minutes later, he got another clean dish from Pinson, took the shot and...
Another swish.
The crowd grew louder and louder with every three that went down, reaching peak strength with his fourth and final three of the first half, which upped LSU’s lead to 24 and concluded their scoring for the half. They started the half with a Days' three and ended it with one as well.
Poetry.
He would add one more made three to his total, finishing with 19 points on 67% shooting from the field and 62.5% from three. It was his second-best shooting performance of the season and a great sign that he might have gotten his mojo back at the most pristine time possible.
When asked about what he did differently, he mentioned not forcing as many shots and getting quality set-up passes from his teammates. But nothing about his overall routine or shot changed.
“My teammates have confidence in me to make those shots,” Days said. “So, I’m going to continue shooting those shots and just not force anything.”
He contributed five of the team’s 12 made threes of the night, and the team would ultimately finish shooting 54.5% from three and 53.3% from the field -- their second-best performance in both stats. Head Coach Will Wade described their shooting performance as an example of the “snowball effect”, crediting Days’ first made three with pushing the snowball down the hill.
Overall, the team performed well, but they did have their fair share of flaws to fix, like the turnovers and defense in the latter half of the game. They’ll have to fix those flaws if they want to be ready for their next opponent, No. 12 Auburn on Dec. 29.