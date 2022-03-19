On Saturday, news broke that LSU and fifth-year Men's Basketball Head Coach Will Wade will head in separate directions. This was just days after LSU was given a Notice of Allegations by the NCAA as the result of an investigation that spanned almost three years. While unexpected, the news wasn’t shocking.
The program now finds itself in a difficult position. It needs a coach, but nobody knows what situation that coach will walk into because of the possible NCAA sanctions. LSU could suffer from years of harsh sanctions or somehow come out on the other end of the investigation unscathed. Either way, the NCAA’s decision will have a major impact on the program the new head coach will inherit.
Athletic director Scott Woodward has a history of going after big names. He has hired a new football, baseball and women’s basketball coach since he started at LSU. He also has hired a sitting Power Five coach in all of his searches. Looming sanctions over the basketball program might make it difficult for him to pull this off again, but he will most likely still attempt to.
With the state of the program in mind, these are my top candidates for the new men’s basketball head coach at LSU. These candidates are ranked based on my opinion, on their fit with LSU, and likelihood to get hired.
Matt McMahon
Murray State’s Matt McMahon is a name that has garnered plenty of talk recently and deservedly so. McMahon is on the younger side and has already generated interest from other schools. He is in the middle of his best season yet as head coach of the Racers and has themsitting at an impressive 30-2 record entering the NCAA tournament. They also went undefeated in conference play.
In his seven seasons at Murray State, he led them to the NCAA tournament twice. He is not the big name Woodward is accustomed to and does not come from a Power Five school, but McMahon has shown he can win without big name talent on the court. This is something his predecessor was unable to do, but McMahon will obviously have to prove he can recruit in the SEC. He is my top pick for the job because LSU’s men’s basketball program needs to focus on winning games and have a coach that will commit to doing so at LSU for years to come.
Grant McCasland
North Texas’ Grant McCasland is the next best fit. North Texas’ men’s basketball program had a history of mediocre seasons and not being in consideration for the NCAA tournament before McCasland arrived. They have been a top-100 team the last three seasons. McCasland has led North Texas to a 24-6 record this season and they are one of the best defenses in the country. This might especially appeal to Woodward if he wants LSU to continue to be dominant on the defensive side of the ball.
Like McMahon, McCasland is on the younger side at only 45. This fits with the idea that LSU needs a head coach that will commit to the program for years. McCasland’s one advantage over McMahon is that he is familiar with the recruiting landscape in and around the state of Louisiana because he has coached in Texas. However, McCasland’s name will come up in many other head coach searches and Woodward will have to sell him on LSU.
Brad Underwood
The next best fit is Illinois’ Brad Underwood. He is on the older side and will likely come with an expensive contract, but his talent for recruiting is scarce in the head coach market right now. During his time at Illinois, he has consistently brought in NBA level talent and the most recent example is Ayo Dosunmo.
Everywhere Underwood has coached, he has found success. Illinois’ basketball program is the most recent example. Out of the top three candidates, Underwood is the least likely option because in 2020 he signed an extension with Illinois through 2026. However, Woodward has proven that he will fork up a boatload of money to acquire Power Five coaches. He would be the Brian Kelly of LSU men’s basketball.