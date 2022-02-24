Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.