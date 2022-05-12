Adam Miller announced on Friday that he would be returning to the program, becoming the third player behind Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams to do so. He avoided transferring for the second time in two years, originally transferring to LSU from Illinois.
Miller has yet to play a game with the Tigers, suffering a torn ACL last fall before the 2021-22 season could even begin. He was expected to start for the Tigers and make a tremendous impact on the team before the injury.
Miller's return bolsters LSU's backcourt and adds to an impressive class of players that will suit up next season.
Matt McMahon has done an excellent job of replenishing LSU's roster after the Will Wade controversy left it barren, and it'll be interesting to see what they will be able to do with this newly-formed squad.