LSU is hiring Murray State's Matt McMahon to be its next Head Men's Basketball Coach as first reported by CBS' Jon Rothstein.
Sources: Murray State's Matt McMahon is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at LSU. Official announcement expected soon.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2022
This comes after the termination of former head coach Will Wade following an official Notice of Allegations from the NCAA. McMahon takes the job at LSU after spending the previous seven seasons at Murray State, posting a record of 154-67 during that time. Just this past season, McMahon posted a record of 31-3 with the Racers and led them to an Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
As on of the most successful mid-major coaches in college basketball, it was known early on that McMahon was on LSU's list, and the search ended up not taking long. LSU is coming off a 22-12 season, but with sanctions likely looming, McMahon will likely have somewhat of a rebuild on his hands to start.
This is a report. It will be updated when more information becomes available.