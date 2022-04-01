After the firing of Will Wade and LSU’s early exit from the NCAA tournament, LSU’s roster would lose their heavy contributors from this season one by one. It started slow, but it was obvious that this team would not be the same come next year.
The domino effect would eventually pick up, with the Tigers losing their final four players from last season’s core in just two days. That included Efton Reid, Eric Gaines, Alex Fudge and lastly, Mwani Wilkinson.
LSU’s current roster consists of two Murray State transfers in Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, Northwestern State transfer Kendal Coleman and a 2022-23 3-star prospect in Corneilous Williams (in terms of scholarship players). Matt McMahon will have to practically work from scratch to get a roster together for next season.
