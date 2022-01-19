Despite losing to Alabama 70-67 to fall to 3-3 in conference play, LSU showed off a trait that is incredibly important to have for the NCAA tournament: resilience. This was not the only time they have displayed this either, with this trait also being evident in their games against Louisiana Tech, Tennessee and Florida.

While the first half was a back-and-forth affair, the second half was not quite as even. LSU lost their second starter, Darius Days, to a sprained ankle late in the first half (third if you include Adam Miller), and it was clear that it had an impact. Alabama outplayed LSU through the first twelve minutes of the half, and they appeared to have the Tigers beat after a Will Wade technical foul and an on-the-floor foul gave the Crimson Tide four free throws, which they made to go up by 13 points.

But with their backs against the wall, the team composed themselves to deliver a performance that will be hard to forget. Eric Gaines, who had not made a field goal up to this point, made three three-pointers in a row to cut the Alabama lead to just four. Then, Brandon Murray added another three and Tari Eason sunk two free throws to tie the game at 58.

Despite going on a 14-1 run and obtaining most of the momentum, they were put in another dire situation when the Tide went on a run of their own, taking a seven-point lead with 2:45 left and an eight-point lead with a minuscule 1:22 left in the game. What was LSU’s response?

A 7-0 run in the next minute and fifteen seconds, encompassed by an enormous Brandon Murray three with just eight seconds left in the game. Alabama made both free throws and LSU was put in a position to tie the game with five seconds remaining on the clock.

Eric Gaines sprinted up the court, put himself in a solid position to make a three and...

Missed it. A tough way for it to end, with what could have been a legendary comeback mounted by the Tigers being stopped in its tracks, but the performance still displayed great resilience and ability to play under pressure.

And considering how many players the Tigers had out against Alabama, it is telling of how much potential this team has whenever they are healthy.

This game also showed how well one player in particular could perform with the team on his back, and wow, did he deliver or what? Tari Eason, who sported his best performance of the season with 26 points and 10 rebounds, had a lot of praise for the way his team fought.

“What I do love about this team is our resilience,” Eason stated. “We could have easily gone the other way down 13 [but] instead, we decided to come together. I love that about this group.”

“Once we get some other things cleaned up, and we have all our guys, we’re going to be a machine.”