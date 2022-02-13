LSU’s Saturday night game against Mississippi State was very similar to its previous game against Texas A&M, with the first half being close to perfect and the second half... not so much. While the Tigers managed to pull out wins in both of them, these second halves have turned stellar performances into ones where they just ended up getting by.

On paper, the causes of this drop-off in production were obvious, with turnovers and shooting percentages from the second half jumping off the page when compared to what LSU managed in the first half.

After missing their first eight shots from the field and going scoreless through the first four-and-a-half minutes of the game, the Tigers found the net with a Brandon Murray layup and the shots finally started to fall. They would make five of their next six shots, going on a 12-0 run, and ultimately finished the half shooting a respectable 45% (They went 14-23 (61%) after starting 0-8).

The second half wasn’t entirely different from the first when it came to LSU’s shooting, as the Tigers would start the period 1-10 from the field but the key difference here was how long it took the Tigers to get going again.

At the 8:07 mark in the second half, LSU had scored just 10 points and its lead had been completely evaporated. Sure, they responded to that by putting up that same number of points in less than four minutes (on a 14-2 run that stole the game for them) but losing momentum like that isn’t something you want to get used to doing.

That coupled with the increase in turnovers (4 in the first half, 10 in the second) nearly sparked disaster for the group. Along with those problems, head coach Will Wade also credited struggles with communication on defense, citing that as a big difference between the two halves.

“It was our communication defensively, and on offense, we were settling too much,” Wade said. “It is a lot easier to communicate when our bench is in front of us, which is in the first half most of the time.”

The Tigers were able to get out of the hole they were in due to a team effort, but they did have standouts in Tari Eason, who led the team in scoring for the sixteenth time this season, and Xavier Pinson through the late-game run. Wade especially credited Eason’s three-point shooting ability with providing them with an edge.

“Tari [Eason] adding a new dimension to his game the last couple of games by making these threes is huge,” Wade stated. “He’s not guardable when he’s making threes like this, three for six tonight.”

Wade highlighted the contrast between halves, stating that this team would be a problem if they could together two halves like the first one. And with a 15 point lead and a total of 22 points given up, along with the 20 point lead and 16 points given up in the first half on Tuesday, it’s hard to argue with that.